There have been three shootings in St. Joseph since March 10, and while all have been nonfatal, responding after a traumatic injury like a gunshot wound requires specific safety measures.
The first step is stopping any bleeding, Buchanan County EMS Paramedic Andrew King said.
"One of the first things we're concerned about is bleeding and bleeding control," he said. "You can bleed out very quickly, and without that blood in your body, you're not going to survive very long because even if you're still breathing, that oxygen has to be able to be carried where it needs to go."
He suggests taking bleeding control classes where people learn necessary information, like how to put on a tourniquet and pack wounds, King said. Applying a tourniquet is one of the most important safety measures because it helps start the blood clotting process, which slows blood loss, he said.
But even after taking those steps, a person should almost never be moved until first responders arrive, King said.
"It's always better to not have somebody move," he said. "What people don't realize is, we don't just pick up people and drive them to the hospital. We do a lot of things en route, and so if they wait for us to get there, we can really stop most major bleeding. We can start IVs; we can give medical medications. We can do a lot of stuff to start that process."
Emergency responders also can notify the hospital before arriving so the facility is prepared. That's not the case if a person drives directly to the hospital, and there are other factors, like road hazards, to consider, King said.
"It becomes very dangerous because a lot of times they're not following road laws, going to be speeding, running lights, and people just aren't looking for a vehicle to do that," he said. "It's a very dangerous thing to do. When we do it, we do it with specialized training. We have the correct equipment; our ambulances have reflective tape all over them, we have the lights, the sirens, everything."
It's also safer not to remove an impaling object because it could cause more damage and tearing on the way out, King said. It's difficult to tell what damage the object could have caused in a person's body and it could be helping keep pressure on the wound, he said.
