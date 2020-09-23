The usual traffic pattern in downtown is officially beginning to change. Traffic signals near the Law Enforcement Center are now acting as four-way stop signs.
The two lights currently changed are at Sixth and Faron streets as well as Fourth and Faron streets. Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council, said changes to typical traffic patterns require extra attention from drivers.
“These are changes that are just something we just have to get used to and just be extra cautious,” Lyon said.
This is the beginning on a year-long traffic signal removal in downtown. The St. Joseph City Council passed a final decision on the signal removal on Sept. 8. Some of the intersections will be turned into a four-way stop while others will be two-way stops. This first change is just the beginning of the plan, and Lyon said people need to be ready for continued changes as people get used to the new pattern.
“Make sure that the vehicle on the right goes and make sure that that person is going to yield to your right of way if you are on the right,” Lyon said. “And also certainly watch for pedestrians. There are a lot of folks these days downtown especially in the evenings when light might not be as good as it is in the daytime.”
Only the intersections of Jules and 10th, and Francis and Ninth streets will keep normal traffic signals. At the end of the year-long process every other intersection in downtown currently governed by traffic signals will be controlled by stop signs.
“Just be mindful of the changes. Whenever there’s a change in traffic way or signal it takes some time for the motorist to get used to that,” Lyon said.
It’s important to be cautious the next coming months while driving downtown as these changes continue.