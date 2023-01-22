While the state saw an increase in traffic fatalities last year, officials from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H reported the number of deaths on local roads dropped.
According to Sgt. Shane Hux of Troop H, the preliminary number of fatalities in Northwest Missouri in 2022 was 41 compared to 45 in 2021. He said while the drop is good news, the number of deaths remains too high.
“These numbers still don’t make us feel good because if there’s one, that’s too many,” Hux said. “Within the last 20 years, the highways are a lot safer than they used to be and so are vehicles but we still need to work to reduce these numbers.”
Highway patrol statistics show that the majority of fatalities that in the Troop H area are on two-lane highways.
“It’s very concerning to us that most of the fatalities in the area are occurring on two-lane highways,” Hux said. “I’m not certain whether or not it has to do with the familiarity of the area or not being familiar with the area but on roads like this the number one contributed circumstance continues to be speed and distracted driving.”
Hux said the patrol is working continuously to ensure roads are safe and fatalities are reduced but it will take effort from drivers to make a difference.
“I can’t stress this enough, we cannot do this by ourselves,” he said. “It takes an effort ... a joint effort with the motoring public as well as the highway patrol and people just need to be mindful drivers. Slow down, buckle up and devote 100% of your attention to driving when you’re behind the wheel.”
Motorists are reminded to drive with caution year-round.
“Here in Missouri, we have to consider the four seasons when driving,” Hux said. “We have winter, planting season, harvest season and we also have the summer time. You’re going to come across traffic on the roads on many occasions so just be mindful and patient with people. Like I said, traffic safety is everybody’s responsibility and we ask for everybody’s help on that.”
