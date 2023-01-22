Missouri State Highway Patrol annual statistics

Sgt. Shane Hux of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop H reflects on traffic fatalities statewide and locally.

While the state saw an increase in traffic fatalities last year, officials from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H reported the number of deaths on local roads dropped.

According to Sgt. Shane Hux of Troop H, the preliminary number of fatalities in Northwest Missouri in 2022 was 41 compared to 45 in 2021. He said while the drop is good news, the number of deaths remains too high.

