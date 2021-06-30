While most are looking forward to fireworks and fun this weekend, the Missouri State Highway Patrol has a different plan for the holiday.
“This weekend, I’d like to finish the weekend with zero fatalities. That’s what the patrol would love, up here in Troop H and statewide. So, that’s the goal, that's the push, we’re going to be out there in full force,” Sgt. Jake Angle with the patrol said.
Northwest Missouri is seeing a 37% increase in traffic crash fatalities compared to this time last year. This is an improvement from an 80% increase seen earlier in 2021. Statewide, a 7% increase in traffic crash fatalities was concerning for law enforcement. Angle said this is also an improvement.
“Well, you know, we talked before about an increase, and sometimes it’s hard to put your finger on why, why an increase," Angle said. "And now we’re looking at a 3% increase from this time last year, which is great, the numbers have been going down.”
With the holiday weekend approaching, troopers plan to execute several special operations to prevent dangerous behavior on the roads from becoming fatal.
“Every zone in Troop H will have an operation going this weekend, whether it be a hazardous moving operation, Click It or Ticket, all of the above, or a DWI saturation, we’re going to have some of those this weekend, coming up for the holiday weekend,” Angle said. “The mission is the same: high visibility, we want people seeing us out there. But more importantly, we want people to plan ahead. Have that plan in place before you take off.”
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department also will have increased presence on the roads this weekend. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said that the main focus will be identifying impaired drivers.
“Drinking and driving is not acceptable. It’s not appropriate. Nobody’s saying that you can’t go have fun. If you’re going to drink, get a designated driver. Do not drive and put yourself, put other people, children, at risk,” Puett said.
Locally, DWI violations are on a continued upward trend. It is important to never get behind the wheel of a car while impaired, officers said.
