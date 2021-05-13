Traffic crash fatalities increase 70% for Northwest Missouri

Traffic crash fatalities continue to be a major concern for Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H, as they are seeing a 70% increase in traffic crash fatalities.
To put Northwest Missouri's problem into perspective, that's compared to only a 4% increase statewide.
Sgt. Jake Angle with MSHP Troop H, said when they are on the scene of these accidents they are able to identify factors that may help drivers stay safe.
"Two takeaways we see when we investigate these crashes, is we need people to give 100% of their attention to the job of driving," Angle said. "For instance, they are approaching the stop sign. They are not fiddling with the radio or looking at the phone and they may see that car when that car is running too fast and might not stop. And, I think secondly is another key point, it's putting that seatbelt on. If we're being honest you can be the best driver on the road but you can't control other drivers sometimes."
And, that seatbelt concern is one that is seen statewide. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, close to 70% of the state's traffic fatalities were unrestrained, growing to 88% for crashes involving pickups.
Of the eight fatalities in crashes investigated by Troop H this year, only one was using a seatbelt, and one was exempt.
"About 14% of Missourian's aren't buckling up on average. But when it comes to fatal crashes, that 14% is accounting for almost two-thirds of the vehicle occupant fatalities in our state. so we really see an overrepresentation of the people who are killed in these crashes aren't wearing their seatbelts," said Jon Nelson, a MoDOT Assistant Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer.
Nelson said there are four key strategies that MoDOT shares for drivers, and they need people in Northwest Missouri to take on the personal awareness.
"We all, when using the transportation system, whether we're driving, walking, riding a bike or motorcycle whatever it is, we can all do our part," Nelson said. "That's driving the appropriate speeds, always paying attention, putting our phone down, always being sober, and using protective equipment if it's a seatbelt or a helmet."
Right now, Angle said they just need people to care about surviving the drive if it's one mile, or 100.
"Just you've got to put that seatbelt on and give yourself a chance of surviving," Angle said. "You look at any car and you stop and think about it, that cars built around those seatbelts. All the technology, the airbags, how they're designed to crimple and cave in and all the technology. The one key factor here is that you have to have your seatbelt on."
Visit savemolives.com for more information on how you can stay safe.
