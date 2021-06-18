Police closed off part of Jules Street following a traffic crash Friday afternoon.
The crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of 22nd and Jules streets. One person was transported from the scene.
One vehicle was left on its side just past the intersection following the crash. First responders worked to clear the scene of the crash.
Police have not released the names of those involved in the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.