Traffic backed up around accident on I-29
News-Press NOW
Jul 19, 2022
Jul 19, 2022
Updated 1 hr ago

Vehicles sit in slow-moving traffic for about a mile Tuesday morning on Interstate 29 near Frederick Avenue after a crash just south of the ramp from Frederick.
Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Officers are on the scene of an accident in the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 just south of the Frederick Avenue exit. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Check back with News-Press NOW for more information as it becomes available.
