Traffic backed up around accident on I-29 on Tuesday morning News-Press NOW Jul 19, 2022 Jul 19, 2022 Updated 43 min ago Officers responded to the scene of an accident in the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 just south of the Frederick Avenue exit. Southbound traffic was backed up for around a mile while law enforcement cleared the crash.
