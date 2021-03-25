A tractor-trailer crashed into a guardrail while traveling southbound on Interstate 29 Thursday morning, causing more than three miles of traffic to back up between mile markers 38 and 41.
According a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved in the crash and contained a large quantity of meat. The health department was called regarding any damage to the food.
There were no injuries in the crash. First responders remained on scene to clean up the guardrail and lift the truck from the side of the road. This caused one lane to close in the southbound lane. Miles of traffic remained hours after the crash. Highway patrol troopers said it's not known when the crash will be cleaned up.
