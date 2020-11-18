As we transition to winter it is important to think about vehicle maintenance to assure the safest travel possible when taking to the roads.
“The biggest thing to check is making sure that your tires are properly inflated,” said Mark Horstman, owner of Delmark Tire Service. “Correct air pressure is noted on your driver's door jamb on most vehicles and tells you how much air to keep in the tires.”
A big contributing factor to air pressure is temperature change, which is why it is even more important to check your tire pressure at least once a week during winter.
In areas where heavy snowfall is possible, snow tires will provide the best traction possible for winter weather. The reason snow tires work better is because they have a soft rubber that warms up faster giving better grip on the roads.
“Wet surfaces certainly change how your the friction between the tires and that's why you need to make sure that your tires have adequate tread,” Horstman said.
It is also more important in the winter to keep the gas tank and other fluids topped off.
“If you get too low on your fuel level, your engine will try to suck up the condensation or water that's in the gas tank,” Horstman said. “We recommend keeping your tank at least half full.”
There is an increased risk of wrecking or running into car problems in the winter. Having an emergency kit can come in handy and potentially save a life when heading out the door.
A few things to have are a blanket, water, scraper, flashlight, extra layers and jumper cables.