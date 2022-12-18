Senior citizens are the most likely to be targeted demographic during the holidays, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
However, by taking a few precautions, seniors, as well as residents of all ages, can have a theft- and burglary-free holiday, according to Sheriff Bill Puett.
“People are always going to try and go after the elderly because they think they’re a vulnerable population,” Puett said. “The elderly are also a lot more trusting than other people so it’s important to verify who you’re engaging with.”
Puett said it is important to never give out sensitive information such as a credit card number, date of birth or Social Security number, even if a person says they are an official or a part of any government agency.
Various scams aim to take people's money and it’s vital to notice the signs early on because they can be difficult to reverse once set into motion.
“Oftentimes, these scams are done from another country,” Puett said. “When this happens, it makes it almost completely impossible to get some type of prosecution or recovery of the property for our victimized citizens.”
Officials said criminals are always refining their strategy, which is why older people must be aware of potential dangers.
“There’s so many safety protocols that can be followed throughout the day,” Puett said. “You want to make sure that you’re parked in well-lit areas, making sure your hands are not overloaded when walking to your car, keep packages and purses concealed, all of these things are ways to help you stay protected.”
People are advised to choose safe places to shop that don't have high crime rates, especially after dark. If someone does have to shop later in the day, officials say another good way to prevent criminal acts is by running errands with others.
“I always stress that it’s a good idea for loved ones to shop with the elderly people in their lives,” Puett said. “They can be assisted in many ways that will stop them from scams and criminal acts like helping them with online shopping, helping them carry groceries and packages, just accompanying them with anything can help our seniors out a lot and ensure they’re safe.”
He said citizens should report all crimes and suspicious activity to local law enforcement agencies so that they may better predict crimes and find the people performing these acts.
