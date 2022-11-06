Time change a reminder to check smoke detector batteries

The end of daylight saving time serves as a prompt for an important home safety check.
The St. Joseph Fire Department is recommending that residents take an active effort in keeping their homes safe by changing the batteries in their smoke detectors as they go around setting clocks back an hour.
Steve Henrichson, an inspector with the St. Joseph Fire Department, backs this recommendation with personal experience.
“I’ve been an investigator for 24 years and I’ve never pulled a dead body out of a house that had a working smoking detector,” Henrichson said.
Henrichson said standards for in-home smoke detectors have changed over the years but the importance of a working device remains.
“The new standards on smoke detectors are one in your sleeping area, one outside the sleeping area and one on every level of the house,” Henrichson said.
It is recommended that a detector is in the sleeping area due to TVs, video game consoles and more electronic sources in the bedroom.
Henrichson said that changing smoke detector batteries with every occurrence of a time adjustment is a good idea but not strictly necessary.
“It doesn’t hurt ... it’s a fresh battery,” Henrichson said. “As long as you remember one of the two (annual time changes) you’re getting a good battery.”
It is also recommended that smoke detectors in the house need to be replaced every 10 years.
Henrichson said that there are warning signs people can look for in their homes that should lead them to attend to their smoke detectors.
“The detectors chirp ... They will have a false alarm every so often,” Henrichson said. “A lot of the times dust from the air gets in there and blocks that little sensor ... it will alarm.”
If people in the St. Joseph area are not able to afford a smoke detector, the local chapter of the Red Cross has a program that installs the devices in homes. Call 816-232-8439 for more information.
