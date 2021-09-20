St. Joseph School District officials are asking parents to discourage kids from participating in a new social media challenge that encourages vandalism.
The school district sent an email to families of secondary students stating the trend encourages vandalism to bathrooms.
“Referred to as the ‘TikTok Bathroom Challenge,’ the ‘TikTok Trend Stealing from School’ or the ‘devious lick,’ it has caused numerous reports of vandalism and damage,” the email said.
Director of Student Services Dr. Robert Sigrist said since the challenge became known last week, district leaders have seen multiple incidents of vandalism.
“We were starting to see things like soap dispensers, some damage in bathrooms, vandalism, some things like that. So, you know, it’s an unfortunate deal,” he said. “It’s not something that we definitely want there to be any encouragement about but something we’re having to deal with. There’s nothing worthwhile about this challenge. And unfortunately, it’s just, it’s costing people a lot of time and a lot of money.”
Not only is the school district working to fix damages and notify parents, but officials are looking for students who participated in the vandalism.
“It’s gonna get some people in trouble, too. I mean, some students are going to be in trouble that get caught tearing up things and vandalizing things,” he said. “And so we would love it if parents can be proactive to help us on that side of things to talk to their kids and say, ‘Hey, we understand this is out there. You know, we don’t want you to participate in this. We don’t want you to be part of that.’”
Sigrist said there will be consequences for damages, and there is a chance law enforcement will pursue those involved into juvenile court. He said is happy to see videos of the challenge taken off the TikTok platform and hopes the next viral trend will be better than vandalism.
“It’s just one of those things that really, there’s nothing productive about it. It’s not a productive challenge,” he said. “I think there’s a meme floating around that the next challenge would be to turn your work in on time. That’d be a great challenge. Go ahead, participate in that one.”
