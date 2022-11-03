Thursday night shooting

Police speak to witnesses at the scene of the shooting on the 2200 block of Union Street on Thursday night. 

One person was sent to the hospital after receiving a gunshot wound during an incident on Thursday night. 

The victim was a black male that was sent to Mosaic Life Care by Buchanan County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. It is still unknown if there are any other victims in the shooting.

