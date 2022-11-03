top story Thursday night shooting sends one to hospital By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Nov 3, 2022 Nov 3, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Police speak to witnesses at the scene of the shooting on the 2200 block of Union Street on Thursday night. Riley Funk | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One person was sent to the hospital after receiving a gunshot wound during an incident on Thursday night. The victim was a black male that was sent to Mosaic Life Care by Buchanan County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. It is still unknown if there are any other victims in the shooting.Officers of the St. Joseph Police Department responded to the scene on Union Street at around 11 p.m. According to police at the scene, there was reason to believe that an altercation outside of the residence lead to the shooting. Initial reports from the call indicated the possibility that there would be multiple victims at the scene.Police at the scene were still gathering information from witnesses living nearby. Police detectives were also called to the scene to begin collecting evidence. The investigation is currently ongoing. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Shooting Victim Police Sport Medicine Telephony Police Detective Hospital Scene Male Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Education School board member says he won't run for reelection Election Schmitt, Valentine fighting for open U.S. senate seat +4 Local News Drunken Fiddles offers adults a chance to make music, have fun Public Safety Power outage causes technical issues with some stoplights More Local News → 0:49 Warm & Windy Thursday 20 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
