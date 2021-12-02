A fire early Thursday morning south of St. Joseph burned 10 to 15 acres of Bluffwoods Conservation Area land and a neighboring property south of St. Joseph.
The fire started around 12:30 a.m., possibly in the conservation area, before spreading to the adjoining property, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
Combined efforts from the DeKalb and Faucett fire departments and county deputies were able to put the fire out after several hours, according to the sheriff’s office.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
