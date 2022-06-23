top story Thursday evening fire still under investigation By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Jun 23, 2022 Jun 23, 2022 Updated 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thursday evening fire still under investigation Video play button Thursday evening fire still under investigation Thursday evening fire still under investigation Show more Show less Thursday evening fire still under investigation Thursday evening fire still under investigation The aftermath of the fire at 2714 Delaware St is pictured. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The St. Joseph Fire Department is investigating a house fire at 2714 Delaware St. around 7 p.m. Thursday.The fire department said the fire had multiple points of origin. The majority of the damage from the fire was in the backyard, but it reached the house as well.Although areas of the house did catch fire, there was no structural damage to the home. No injuries were reported for those that were at the scene, the fire department said. The fire is still under investigation. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fire Department Damage Building Industry Backyard St. Joseph Fire Majority Injury Riley Funk Author email Follow Riley Funk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Business Recent economic projects bring new jobs to area Government Board asks for structural survey on Patterson Activity Center Public Safety Handling fireworks with caution key to avoiding injury Local News Blood center seeks donations as summer activities increase More Local News → Local Forecast 9 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
