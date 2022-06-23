Thursday evening fire still under investigation
The St. Joseph Fire Department is investigating a house fire at 2714 Delaware St. around 7 p.m. Thursday.

The fire department said the fire had multiple points of origin. The majority of the damage from the fire was in the backyard, but it reached the house as well.

Although areas of the house did catch fire, there was no structural damage to the home. 

No injuries were reported for those that were at the scene, the fire department said. The fire is still under investigation. 

Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.

