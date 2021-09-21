Tickets have been written for a crash Tuesday evening at Faraon and 22nd streets after a woman in her teens ran a red light and crashed into two other vehicles.
The driver crashed into a Toyota Sienna and Dodge Grand Caravan, both driven by women in their mid-20s, around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection, St. Joseph police said.
The Sienna had one child passenger, police said, and the Grand AM also had one passenger.
One person reported minor or moderate injury but declined to be taken to the hospital, they said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.