Three-vehicle crash blocks traffic at Belt and Messanie

News-Press NOW

Chloe Godding

Jun 6, 2023

By Ashley Luthans

News-Press NOW

Avoid the area of Belt and Messanie due to a vehicle crash at Belt and Messanie.

Three cars were involved in the crash around 4 p.m.

News-Press NOW reporters are on the scene and will update this story when details become available.
