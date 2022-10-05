top story Three taken to Mosaic after Wednesday morning accident By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW Jenna Wilson Author email Oct 5, 2022 Oct 5, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 An elderly woman was transported to Mosaic after an accident on Wednesday morning at Lake and Illinois avenues. Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW St. Joseph police work the scene of an accident at Lake and Illinois avenues Wednesday morning. Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three people were sent to Mosaic Life Care after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning following an accident at the intersection of Lake and Illinois avenues.According to St. Joseph police officers on the scene, the driver of a red Malibu failed to stop at a red light and rear-ended an elderly couple in a truck at about 9:30 a.m.The couple was transported to Mosaic by EMS with moderate injuries and back pain.Driver of the Malibu was taken to Mosaic by a private vehicle with minor cuts and scrapes on his face.According to police, all parties were wearing seat belts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mosaic Driver Transports Motor Vehicle Vehicle Ems Accident Malibu Couple Jenna Wilson Author email Follow Jenna Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Public Safety Details emerge after recent fires in St. Joseph Public Safety Bat bite incident highlights rabies concerns Public Safety Sheriff warns about drug-laced candy ahead of Halloween Government City raises rent as Downtown grows More Local News → 0:46 Mostly Sunny Wednesday 42 min ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.