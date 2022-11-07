Crash at S. 23rd and Mitchell

First responders work the scene of a crash on Mitchell Avenue between South 23rd and 24th streets where a vehicle flipped.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a Dodge Caravan flipped over Monday afternoon on Mitchell Avenue. 

A man was driving the Dodge around 3 p.m. on Mitchell Avenue when he started turning and was T-boned by a woman driving a Mazda CX-5.

