Three taken to hospital after vehicle flips
News-Press NOW
Chloe Godding
Nov 7, 2022

Three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a Dodge Caravan flipped over Monday afternoon on Mitchell Avenue. A man was driving the Dodge around 3 p.m. on Mitchell Avenue when he started turning and was T-boned by a woman driving a Mazda CX-5. A man and woman from the Mazda were taken to the hospital for their injuries, the St. Joseph Police Department said. A woman from the Dodge also was transported, while the man driving and a child from the vehicle declined medical transport.
