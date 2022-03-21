Three suspects arrested for vehicle theft

St. Joseph police officers on the scene of Blake Street.

 Ryan Sheehan | News-Press NOW

Three males were arrested Monday evening on Blake Street.

The St. Joseph Police Department arrested three people around 7 p.m. on suspicion of vehicle theft.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Ryan Sheehan can be reached at ryan.sheehan@newspressnow.com.

