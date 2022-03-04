Three people were hospitalized with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash this afternoon at North Belt Highway and Faraon Street.
A man was driving a Saturn passenger car around 3:45 p.m. on Faraon when he crashed into a woman turning onto the Belt in a Hyundai passenger car, St. Joseph police said.
Both drivers were taken to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries, police said, and a female passenger from the Saturn also was hospitalized with minor injuries.
