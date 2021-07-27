Three people were injured after a car crested a hill and hit the back of a tractor near Albany on US 136 Monday night.
Jared Moffat, 21, and Seth Hutchison, 18, both were injured seriously as the car they were in traveled down a steep embankment after hitting the tractor, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Russell Gillespie, 64, was driving the tractor at the time and was ejected during the accident.
All three men were transported for care. No one was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, the patrol report said.
