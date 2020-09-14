Three people suffered injuries in an ATV crash Saturday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Daniel Englert, 53, and William Englert, 56, were both seriously injured Saturday night A third occupants, Jerry Ballantyne, 54, suffered minor injuries. The crash occurred at 8 p.m. on private property roughly 4 miles south of Chillicothe.
According to the Patrol, the crash occurred as the Polaris 1000, driven by William Englert, acceralted quickly and turned sharply causing the vehicle to overturn on its side.
Daniel Englert was transported to Hedrick Medical Center via a private vehicle. William Englert was taken to Hedrick Medical Center, then later to St. Luke's Hospital via life flight.
Ballantyne was taken to Hedrick Medical Center and was treated and released.