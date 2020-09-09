Two teenagers and one adult were injured in a crash in Andrew County Tuesday just a mile north of St. Joseph.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 4:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 169 a 17-year-old from Savannah, Missouri suffered serious injuries when the vehicle they were driving attempted to change lanes and struck the driver's side of another vehicle.
Elizabeth Thomas, 30, then rear-ended the back bumper of the second vehicle and traveled off the west side of the highway where her vehicle came to rest. She suffered moderate injuries.
The 17-year-old also had a passenger who was 16 years of age who suffered minor injuries.
All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph by ambulance.
They all were wearing a seat belt.