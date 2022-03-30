Three children were rescued without injury from a structure fire around 7 p.m. Wednesday at a duplex in the 2600 block of Renick Street.
The fire's cause is under investigation, but it started in the back bedroom of the house's lower apartment, St. Joseph Fire Battalion Chief Steve Dalsing said.
Smoke spread to the top apartment, but the lower one was more heavily damaged, and firefighters contained the fire from growing beyond control, Dalsing said.
