There is perhaps no bitter irony quite like a gathering of loved ones for a grand feast that leads to the incineration of the family home, but each November it happens again and again, leaving the American Red Cross with a duty to warn.
"Home fires are a real threat to the Missouri-Arkansas region over the Thanksgiving holiday," said Chris Harmon, regional disaster officer of the American Red Cross of Greater Kansas City & Northwest Missouri. "In particular, cooking fires are the No. 1 cause of home fires and, year after year, Thanksgiving is the peak day for these tragedies."
Ralph Dishong, a disaster program specialist, analyzed how ordinarily responsible and fire-wary cooks can bring on the worst. Many homes have a smoke alarm in proximity to the kitchen, which a family might usually tolerate but feels compelled to disable so it doesn't go off and disrupt a gathering while the food is being prepared.
When meals like turkey or homemade pie involve hours of baking, roasting and stewing, inviting a bit of relaxation while things cook, a smoke alarm can be the difference between life and death and a total loss of property. No matter what, Dishong advised, don't take the batteries out of your smoke alarm or otherwise interfere with its functions. Keep a close watch on cooking food at all times.
"Truly it's not our goal here to nag people," he said. "For the most part, this is stuff that people already know and they just need a reminder, a gentle encouragement to be just a little bit more careful."
A notable amount of Thanksgiving fires are tied to people failing to be careful. The regular trend is of people who deep fry a turkey, trying to save time and satisfy a drive to experiment. When a whole-bird plunge into too much boiling oil takes place, a conflagration is inevitable. Even if the flames are situated away from structures, the flare-up can leap onto a tree or seemingly distant roof.
For these reasons, the Red Cross advises to never allow frying oil to come to a boil and to shut off the heat once it is at its smoke point. Napkins, towels, dishrags and curtains are ignited easily in an accident and must be removed from the surrounds or pinned back. A whole-bird fry always must be done outside, regardless of the exterior temperature, far away from any structure or flammable object.
"It's really important to keep the area next to your heat source, even if that's a heat source outside — a grill, for example — to keep things that can burn away from the stove ... It's really important to keep everything clear. That's where the heat source is, and that's where attention is everything."
For more information, visit redcross.org/fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.