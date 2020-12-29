Afternoon power outages due to weather and down power lines have left almost 4,000 people without power around 4 p.m.. Power was restored for almost 1,000 people in just 30 minutes.
That number continues to grow as the afternoon has gone on. There are almost 2,000 people without power around St. Joseph downtown and on the South Side, and over 700 people without power in Dekalb County near Rushville.
Most of the power is expected to be restored around 5:00 p.m..
