Winter weather has caused 162 outages in Evergy's service area affecting 12,360 customers, as of Tuesday evening.
The affected area falls in the path of a winter storm bringing freezing rain. Evergy's outage map indicates there will be delayed restoration as crews respond to downed power lines.
Evergy serves 912,329 customers.
Tuesday, 4:32 p.m.
Afternoon power outages due to weather and down power lines have left almost 4,000 people without power around 4 p.m. Power was restored for almost 1,000 people in just 30 minutes.
That number continues to grow as the afternoon has gone on. There are almost 2,000 people without power around St. Joseph downtown and on the South Side, and over 700 people without power in Dekalb County near Rushville.
Most of the power is expected to be restored around 5:00 p.m.
Stay with News-Press NOW as this story develops. To view outages in your area, click here.