As the temperatures remain in the negative double digits this morning, Evergy is resuming planned power outages for its coverage area.
As of 7 a.m., roughly 3,200 customers in St. Joseph were without power. While the cause is unidentified, the estimated time of restoration is set for 8:30 a.m. In their total coverage area, roughly 12,000 Evergy customers are without power Tuesday morning. View Evergy's outage map here.
Evergy has reduced electricity use at Evergy facilities, implemented cold-weather procedures, and adapted operations at its power plants to keep equipment working and fuel available to generate electricity for customers.
Evergy is a member of the Southwest Power Pool, which coordinates the regional transmission grid and wholesale energy markets for a 17-state region across the central United States, including Kansas and Missouri. The SPP monitors power flow through its footprint and coordinates regional response in emergency situations.
In addition to the SPP call for reductions, its peers in Texas and the upper Midwest are also facing electricity shortages and are asking customers to conserve.
