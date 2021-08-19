Law enforcement conducted an overnight helicopter enforcement operation Wednesday into Thursday morning over the city of St. Joseph.
According to police, the operation resulted in 13 arrests and 57 car stops. One person was found to have an explosive device.
Police conduct the operations from time to time with a Missouri State Highway Patrol helicopter in the sky and local units on the ground searching for suspects that flee police. A total of 33 officers between the St. Joseph Police Department, along with the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force and Missouri State Highway Patrol, were involved in this latest enforcement operation.
Additionally, there were 63 written citations, four state warrants and six city warrants.
Investigative charges include six for resisting arrest, two for drug possessions and one for leaving the scene of an accident.
