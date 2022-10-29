Special report: The price of public safety
Claire Mapel’s radio gives a loud beep before the command center says “104” — the young St. Joseph police officer’s corresponding number — signifying she’s about to be sent on a call. It’s an active domestic assault in her district. She radios she’s on her way as she flips on her sirens.

She speeds through an intersection with lights flashing and her engine revving, but the response doesn’t last long. Another officer quickly radios that he’s closer to the scene. Eleven officers patrol the street that night — a rarity, as the department is barely more than half staffed.

