Claire Mapel’s radio gives a loud beep before the command center says “104” — the young St. Joseph police officer’s corresponding number — signifying she’s about to be sent on a call. It’s an active domestic assault in her district. She radios she’s on her way as she flips on her sirens.
She speeds through an intersection with lights flashing and her engine revving, but the response doesn’t last long. Another officer quickly radios that he’s closer to the scene. Eleven officers patrol the street that night — a rarity, as the department is barely more than half staffed.
“If we had the numbers, we would spend a lot more time on each call, talking with people and making sure that they felt like they were being really heard and that their cases really mattered,” Mapel said.
A typical 12-hour shift right now has about seven to nine officers when it should have 17. Patrol officer Douglas Dudley’s day shift was more typical with eight officers on the street. After checking on an abandoned trailer along St. Joseph Avenue, Dudley said low staffing numbers have made the department more reactive, with officers bouncing from one call to another.
“We’re working bare minimum, six to seven people, which is not good for officers or the community for response time,” Dudley said.
Filling the staffing gaps
Since 2016, response times have held fairly steady at about seven minutes for police calls, but in 2020, the trend changed. Nonurgent (priority 3 and 4) calls saw a five-minute spike, as the number of officers started to decline. This foreshadowed the rise in response times for urgent calls (priority 1 and 2) in the first half of 2021. Those priority 1 and 2 calls have since fallen from their high of 11 minutes for officers to arrive to about nine, as the department has cut back on services. The local police force is at an eight-year staffing low with 118 paid commissioned officers on staff.
“We’re running at minimum staffing on the street and we’ve shuffled everyone that we can shuffle to fill those gaps and to try and keep things going,” said Interim Police Chief Dave Hart. “But we’re at that critical point where we won’t be able to provide the services the community deserves.”
Officers weren’t happy with where the department was headed and how little the city had done to fix the growing shortage, so many used their vacation time and off-duty hours to protest for increased pay outside City Hall in August.
One officer sat at the intersection of Faraon Street and Frederick Avenue with a sign that said, “I’m not homeless. I’m just an underpaid cop!” Other signs pointed out the poor response times or called out the council’s public safety campaign promises.
“We need to attract people, and in order to attract people, we need to raise our rates, raise our wages to attract people, and we’re drastically underpaid,” said Sgt. James Tonn during the protests. “The city did a pay study. It shows that they’re playing games. They’re wanting to give us pennies on the dollar.”
Pay study brings tax proposal
The pay study was the true catalyst of the situation. It said a starting officer should be paid $48,348, when, at the time, St. Joseph police rookies were making $42,695. But the pay study went beyond just patrol officers to include minimum and maximum salaries for all police positions. Detective Brendan McGinnis said he realized he was being undervalued for his time with the department.
“I’ve been an employee of the city going on 17 years and I make $57,000, so I’m about $14,000 different to where their study says I should be,” McGinnis said during the protests.
It’s hard for the St. Joseph Police Department to attract recruits, especially when its next-door neighbor, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, is paying $6,000 more to hire deputies. Not only does the department have to compete with surrounding agencies, but officers even leave for private work with companies like Altec or Hy-Vee.
“We have to be competitive in order to attract good people and that’s what we need in this community is good people who want to make a difference and who want to help, not someone who couldn’t get hired somewhere else,” Hart said.
Based on the pay study, the city sees increasing wages as the answer to the police shortage. But it doesn’t have the money to sustain those pay hikes long-term, which is why it’s asking St. Joseph residents to approve a half-cent sales tax that will bring in about $5.5 million annually. Citizens will vote on the matter on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
That revenue will be used solely for the police department, as written in the agreement between the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #3, and the city that was signed in the aftermath of the protests.
The agreement requires all police positions to meet the minimum range in the city’s pay study and includes a 3% increase every year until officers reach the maximum pay for their position based on the study.
This means about $1.79 million will go toward police salaries each year, while the remaining money will be spent on equipment, vehicles, new positions and training. But a blank check won’t just be handed to the police department. Every purchase will have to be approved by the St. Joseph City Council, similar to how the parks sales tax works.
Concerns with allocation
The city’s tax proposal for recruitment and retention at the police department is similar to a move it made in 2013, which is why some residents are hesitant to approve this new tax.
At the time, city officials said 45% of the public safety tax approved by voters in 2013 was supposed to go to raising salaries for existing employees in the police, fire and health departments. Another 40% was to be used to hire 20 new police officers and 15% was to buy new equipment.
While the money went solely to those three public safety departments, according to city documents, it was not divided up as expected. Shortly after the tax passed, the demand for officers increased, while supply diminished, forcing departments across the country to raise salaries to attract good candidates.
“The labor market, particularly in law enforcement, changed pretty dramatically between 2014 and today,” said City Manager Bryan Carter. “It just placed a different burden on the public safety tax.”
This required the city to spend nearly 80% of the 2013 public safety tax on salary increases between the three departments. Only 14% of the tax went to hiring new police officers and about 6% was used to pay for new equipment.
“Who would have thought between 2013 and now your salaries would have doubled or tripled in some cases,” said St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale.
The fact that the public safety tax wasn’t sustainable is one of the main reasons why some St. Joseph residents say they won’t vote for a new tax. But city officials argue this tax is different. While the previous situation was hard to predict, the city is taking steps to eliminate any surprises with a specific pay matrix laid out for each position.
Carter said it’s why this proposed police tax is sustainable — the city isn’t guesstimating how much it will spend on salaries, it knows the specific number from year to year. But the one factor that could disrupt the city’s plan is another drastic change in the job market, like what happened in 2014.
“When we go out to recruit a new officer, we can tell that officer that they are on a plan that will allow them to earn ‘x’ dollars in year three, year four, year five and so on,” Carter said. “We’re able to demonstrate to them what their earnings will look like when they reach the 13, 14, 15th year.”
However, pay isn’t the only issue keeping people from joining the force.
Officer Mapel said many don’t want to go into a policing career because of the workload and the growing national resentment. Due to the shortage, she misses out on holidays and birthday parties with her family and friends.
“My husband, he is super supportive,” she said. “I’m really lucky to have him, but I know at the end of the day, he would really like to see me home more.”
Officer Dudley said the work is physically and mentally draining for many people in the department.
“It takes a toll on us and getting stressed out just trying to keep up,” he said.
Voters have the final say
The tax could ease the stress and burden on the police department, but it comes at the expense of taxpayers’ wallets. If passed, the sales tax rate would rise to 9.7%, although some areas would creep higher than 10%, meaning sales tax will be more than 10 cents on the dollar for some St. Joseph residents. In Kansas City, Missouri, sales tax rates range from 8.6% to 10.8%.
Many voters told News-Press NOW the tax increase isn’t a concern. But some, like St. Joseph resident Debra Dye, said it will affect them, especially as prices continue to increase.
“I am a senior citizen, so of course it is a (concern), but what a crazy world it is right now anyway. Turkeys are hugely expensive,” she said while standing in a grocery store parking lot.
Steven Smith just moved to St. Joseph from South Carolina and said within two weeks his car was broken into. He has a wife and two kids to worry about, so he said he would vote for the tax.
“If it comes to me paying higher taxes in order to pay other individuals to keep the community safe, I’m OK with that,” he said.
City officials turned to a sales tax increase to help fund the police department, because they saw no other viable option. Josendale said the city needs to stop kicking the can down the road, delaying the inevitable, and instead find a solution, while Carter said it is a necessary move to address a major concern.
“When you’re in a crisis situation, you have to take those steps that you might not otherwise take and that’s really what drove it,” Carter said. “We recognize that at the end of the day, we are going to have to have a strong police force. In order to do that, we’re going to need a new revenue source or we’re going to need to cut back what we do elsewhere.”
It’s a decision similar to one other cities in Missouri are making. Jefferson City overwhelmingly passed a quarter-cent sales tax increase for public safety departments in August. It’s expected to bring in about $2.8 million each year and, like St. Joseph, the money will go toward salaries and equipment.
What if the tax fails?
If the proposed tax passes, the police department likely will take a cut in revenue from the 2013 public safety tax. This will allow more money to go to the fire department, where pay raises also have been agreed to. City officials also confirmed the police department budget will not decrease for a “bait and switch” to spread money to other departments. If the tax passes, the police department would receive a significant bump to its budget, and all that tax revenue would have to be spent solely on the department.
But what if the tax fails? The city has already promised raises for the police department through 2026, although the contract has provisions that make future raises contingent on the tax passing. The city has the money in the current fiscal year budget to pay for $1.3 million in salary increases but doesn’t have the funds for the following years.
So if the tax doesn’t pass, the city will have to make significant cuts to its budget.
“The community will still move forward,” Carter said. “We will still have the things that we need to have, but we may be looking at some of the things that we enjoy as a community being turned back and being affected by it.”
But the city sees it as a necessary move to address the biggest priority for St. Joseph residents: public safety.
“This was designed with sustainability in mind, and this acknowledges that the safety of this community, the public safety provided to this community, is critically important,” Carter said. “If we can get policing right and we can get a few other things right, we will be looking at a different reality as a community — a more positive reality as a community.”
