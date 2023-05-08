With boarded-up windows and plywood for siding, the house at 414 Auguste St. seems to be a good candidate for demolition.
That’s exactly what’s going to happen, but not for the reason that other rundown houses in St. Joseph have a rendezvous with the wrecking ball.
The Buchanan County Commission has purchased the house on Auguste Street because of its proximity to the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force headquarters, which is located just to the south. There were fears that tenants living inside the structure were watching for strike force activity with a goal of alerting dealers in the area.
“It’s a house that, to our knowledge, was informing other dealers in the county whenever they saw the drug strike force on the move,” said Ron Hook, Buchanan County’s western district commissioner. “Hopefully we’ll cut down on that now.”
Capt. Shawn Collie, commander of the drug strike force, said there’s no way to prove that the tenants in the house were trying to monitor investigations, but cameras set up in the house left authorities with that impression. As it turns out, the strike force also was watching the house, which was believed to be the site of some illegal drug activity.
“We’ve made several arrests there for drug violations and warrants,” Collie said.
