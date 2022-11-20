SGT SHANE HUX

Sgt. Shane Hux of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop H, warns drivers to take precautions ahead of a projected influx of vehicles on the road for holiday travel.

 Stef Manchen | News-Press NOW

Drivers should expect busy roads this week as the Thanksgiving holiday is projected to draw pre-pandemic levels of travelers.

The American Automotive Association predicts a 1.5% increase in travelers this year from 2021, with 54.6 million people going more than 50 miles for the holiday. Nick Chabarria, Missouri AAA Public Affairs Specialist, said the next week of roadway travel is looking similar to that of the 2019 season.

Stef Manchen can be reached at stef.manchen@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.