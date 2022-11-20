Drivers should expect busy roads this week as the Thanksgiving holiday is projected to draw pre-pandemic levels of travelers.
The American Automotive Association predicts a 1.5% increase in travelers this year from 2021, with 54.6 million people going more than 50 miles for the holiday. Nick Chabarria, Missouri AAA Public Affairs Specialist, said the next week of roadway travel is looking similar to that of the 2019 season.
“AAA is expecting about a million travelers in Missouri going more than 50 miles from their home between Wednesday and Sunday. A large majority of them, about 95%, will be going by car,” Chabarria said. “We know that travel is even going to be increasing a bit from last year. So you know, certainly, in the next week, expect there to be an increased amount of cars on the roads, of course, people going through the airports and train stations and bus stations and things like that.”
Chabarria suggests those who do rely on traveling via car take precautions ahead of a long road trip. Whether that be taking a vehicle in for an inspection or diagnosing issues that can be taken care of at home. A few things to keep at the top of mind regarding vehicle maintenance include oil changes, tire rotations and inflations as well as a battery check.
The biggest message for travelers planning to spend long durations out on the roads is to be prepared, plan ahead and not be in a rush.
“Leave enough time to get to where you’re going safely, whether you’re driving or flying. However you may be going, make sure you’re anticipating increased amount of traffic,” Chabarria said. “You know it’s going to take a little bit longer to get to where you’re going, whether you’re going to the airport or to your destination, and just make sure you’re leaving enough time that you’re not in a rush so you can stay safe out on the roads.”
AAA will be fully staffed, with crews working throughout Thanksgiving weekend. Chabarria said with the increase of cars on the roads, they are anticipating more breakdowns or individuals who may need assistance.
Sgt. Shane Hux with Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H in St. Joseph echoes the same message, with an increased emphasis on being as safe as you can while driving. He notes that this time last year was detrimental across the state, especially as he expects more drivers out this year.
“During the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday, we had 1,365 motor vehicle crashes,” Hux said. “Out of those crashes, 540 people were injured. Ten were killed. So that equates to about one every 11 minutes where someone was injured or killed in the state of Missouri. Those are the numbers that we are definitely trying to curb.”
Troop H will have a holiday traffic count beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and ending at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, in hopes to mitigate the added cars on the roads. All available troopers will be available on the highways during those times to promote highway traffic safety as well as assist motorists.
Hux acknowledged that the presence of state troopers on roadways tends to encourage safer driving practices. The goal is for drivers to go fewer miles between each time they notice a trooper, which will in turn keep speeding at a minimum. However, he also knows there are proven ways to lessen the chance of an accident occurring while behind the wheel.
“Do not go in a hurry, preplan your trip, make sure your motor vehicle is properly fit for the roadway at the time, you know, taking in air pressure in your tires, things like that,” Hux suggests. “Speed continues to be a problem like any circumstance where traffic crashes, lane violations and also impairment. You know, if your plans include alcohol, we just ask that you designate a sober driver.”
Chabarria also said that avoiding the busiest time frames on the roads could help make for a safe trip. Wednesday is projected to be the busiest day for travel, according to a AAA press release, so if travel is necessary, he recommends leaving at 7 or 8 a.m. If at all possible, for those traveling short distances, waiting until after dark could help avoid and alleviate congestion on the roads.
With everyone playing a role in traffic safety, Hux reminds drivers to adhere to the simplest of all traffic regulations – wear a seat belt, and make sure all passengers have theirs secured as well.
