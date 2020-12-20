Texting while driving may see a statewide decline with new bills

Texting while driving in Missouri still remains legal for drivers 21 years and older despite the warnings advising drivers to not do it.
Missouri is one of the few states without a ban on texting while driving for drivers of all ages, but three new prefiled bills in the Missouri House plan to prohibit it all together regardless of age.
One of the bills aims to ban anyone who is operating a moving vehicle from reading, writing or sending a text message from a cell phone or other electronic device. This bill will be enforced on any highway in the state of Missouri.
Using a hands-held device equipped with technology that grants hands-free use is permitted under these proposed bills.
Sending or reading even one text message on a cell phone puts not only that person's life in danger, but those of other motorists around them.
“Studies have shown the average text lasts around, you know, 5.5 seconds or six seconds, 55 miles per hour, that's the length of a football field, people aren't looking at the roadway and that's just dangerous,” said Sgt. Jake Angle, public information officer for the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop H.
Passing a law on texting and driving across the state could help limit the number of accidents that result due to distracted driving.
“We know it's a danger, we know, it's hazardous, yet we know people keep doing it. So we want to stress to people, keeping your eyes on the roadway, looking for those dangers ahead," Angle said.
According to Angle, fatal crashes are at an 10% increase in comparison to this time last year. In many cases, texting is a large contribution to the increase in car accidents across the state, he said.