There are many possible concerns as people around the area begin flood cleanup, and one serious hazard is getting a tetanus infection.
Bacteria like tetanus can be transmitted in a variety of ways, but it isn't the water posing the biggest threat of infection, said Connie Werner, St. Joseph Health Department clinic supervisor.
“The floodwaters are not the concern for tetanus," she said. "It’s the cleanup. It’s getting cut and possibly introducing that bacteria into your system.”
People working in high water can't always see below the surface. They can hurt themselves on debris if not wearing proper attire like pants or rain boots, Werner said.
“If you are in an environment (where) you may encounter unknown dangers such as nails, screws, boards that can cut you, anything that might injure you, yes we would recommend having the equipment to deal with that," she said. "Meaning pants, long sleeves, gloves, boots, those would help yourself prevent having that penetration to the skin.”
It's not a common issue but there can be serious consequences if someone does get tetanus. It causes extreme muscle contractions and even can lead to death, according to the Mayo Clinic. It's commonly known as lockjaw and sometimes leads to spasms and an inability to swallow.
The average time for people to start displaying symptoms is 10 days, but the range can be anytime from three days to three weeks, according to the clinic.
That's why people need to stay current on their vaccines, Werner said.
“That’s a good vaccine to have on a routine preventative basis," she said. "So we recommend that you get a Tdap or tetanus shot once every 10 years, and if you have been injured we want you to have had a tetanus vaccine in the last five years.”
There is no cure for tetanus, according to the Mayo Clinic. Vaccines are aimed at treating symptoms until the bacteria's effects subside.
