With studies showing teen drivers with ADHD have a 37% higher chance of crashing than those without it, experts are encouraging parents to tackle the issue early.
Local experts said some of the skills affected by ADHD play a large role in driving, such as focus and increased impulsivity.
“It's statistically proven that teens with ADHD do have a higher incidence of crashes and becoming suspended for driving while impaired," said Sheldon Lyon, executive director of the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council. “So when we talk about this subject, we need to make sure that we know parents are the key.”
Lyon said in order to increase driving safety for children with ADHD, there’s a need for significant intervention at the driver training stage.
“It's so important for parents to begin to talk to their teen when they enter the (driver's permit) time frame,” Lyon said. “When they do get their intermediate license, set those parameters where we start out only going to school and home.”
Lyon said inattention is the No. 1 cause of car crashes in Missouri every year, and driving courses have helped reduce this problem in youth.
Experts also say simulated driving courses can help reduce crash risk for teens with ADHD, as the hands-on driving course aims to reduce the number of long glances away from the roadway.
“When it comes to any task, hands-on learning is the best method,” Lyon said. “Simulated driving allows students to experience the impacts of dangerous driving but in a safe environment. It changes their perspective of the road, and they learn to start taking driving more seriously.”
Parents are encouraged to enroll their children in a driving course, as statistics also show young motorists who do not participate in such classes are more likely to be involved in an injury or fatal accident.
“Distracted driving is something parents need to talk to their teens about,” Lyon said. “They know their children better than anyone, and they know where they're likely to fail. Try to set them up for success and enrolling them in a driving course can help do that.”
St. Joseph’s Safety and Health Council offers two driver’s ed programs in the summer where students can take an educational driving course and hands-on behind the wheel training.
