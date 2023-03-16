Sheldon Lyon discusses driving safety in teens

Sheldon Lyon, executive director of St. Joseph's Safety and Health Council, talks about the increased driving risk in teens with ADHD. 

 Jenna Wilson | News-Press NOW

With studies showing teen drivers with ADHD have a 37% higher chance of crashing than those without it, experts are encouraging parents to tackle the issue early.

Local experts said some of the skills affected by ADHD play a large role in driving, such as focus and increased impulsivity.

