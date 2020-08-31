Four teenagers were seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 29 over the weekend.
The incident happened Sunday morning at about 8 a.m. according to the Missouri State Highway patrol.
18-year-olds Vanessa Fierra and Madisen Hansen and 19-year-olds Ahmad Gregory and Trishon Schieding from Lincoln, nebraska were all seriously injured in the crash which was close to rock port.
The driver was airlifted to Mosaic Life Care in st. Joseph.
The rest were taken to a hospital in Nebraska by ambulance.
All occupants were ejected as the vehicle came to rest in the median.
None of the four teenagers were wearing a seat belt.