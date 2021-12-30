Two teenage males were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash Thursday night on U.S. Highway-71 north of Savannah.
A 16-year-old St. Joseph male was driving a Dodge Challenger around 10 p.m. on U.S.-71 near U.S. Highway-59 when he went off the road, down an embankment and flipped the car several times, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
The driver and his 17-year-old passenger from Rea, Missouri, both were ejected from the vehicle, according to crash reports. They were taken to Mosaic Life Care for their injuries.
