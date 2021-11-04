Two teenagers were seriously injured in a traffic crash three miles east of St. Joseph on Wednesday afternoon.
The Ford Mustang, driven by a 17-year-old male, traveled off the roadway on Missouri Route 6 near 123 Road. The car went airborne, struck a stop sign and traveled down an embankment where it overturned.
Both the driver and a 16-year-old male passenger were transported to Mosaic Life Care by private vehicles. The driver was from St. Joseph and the passenger from was Stewartsville, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred around 4:15 p.m. and the vehicle was totaled.
