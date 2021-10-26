Three teenagers have been charged in juvenile court relating to online threats made Friday about St. Joseph high schools.
Two teens received felony charges of making terrorist threats and one teen received a misdemeanor charge of making a terrorist threat, 5th Circuit Juvenile Officer Linda Meyer said.
Law enforcement arrested the three teens Friday after threats of shooting incidents at Central, Benton and Lafayette high schools were made on Snapchat.
Further investigation details are not being released because the teens are minors.
