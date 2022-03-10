Getting into a car crash can be scary for any driver, but this is especially true for teens behind the wheel.
There have been multiple serious crashes reported recently in the area involving teen drivers. Since they tend to have less experience, teens are at higher risk of being affected by external elements. That could be cell phone use or other people in the vehicle, and they are less likely to wear seat belts, which increases the risk injury, St. Joseph police Sgt. James Tonn said.
The potential danger increases with inclement weather since young drivers have less control. But in the case of winter conditions, it’s also not limited to teens, Tonn said.
“(It) definitely doesn’t help when it’s icy and snowing,” he said. “But for some reason, just in general across the board, we tend to forget we need to slow down ... when it’s slick and icy. But being inexperienced doesn’t help that at all.”
Since they’re inexperienced, young drivers often are in a state of anxiety after a crash, but it’s important to stay as calm and composed as possible, Tonn said.
“They are overloaded, and it takes a little longer to get the information,” he said. “Sometimes they want us to get a hold of parents before they start talking to us. Not because we’re law enforcement, but because they just don’t know what to do. So we have to work through that kind of stuff, and it goes back to inexperience. It’s not bad, there’s nothing wrong with that.”
Many young drivers after a crash are worried about how the crash will have an effect on their lives going forward. For police, that’s why it boils down to having patience, Tonn said.
“A lot of them are thinking they’re going to get in trouble at home, what’s going to happen to their driving history, what’s going to happen in the future because of what has happened in the crash,” he said. “A lot of times that doesn’t matter, and that’s not going to change anything, but they don’t know that.”
