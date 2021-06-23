Two teenage women were taken to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance Wednesday night after a two-vehicle accident at North 17th and Jules streets.
The two women, who were driver and passenger in a Chevrolet Sonic, appeared to have mild or moderate injuries, St. Joseph Police said.
They were driving on 17th Street through an intersection when the car crashed into a Ford pickup with three men, police said. The vehicles veered off Jules Street on opposite sides. The Sonic crashed into a retaining wall at The Pentecostals of St. Joseph church. The truck ran over a fire hydrant, then crashed into the front porch and wall of a house.
Vehicle speed may have been a factor, but any citations have yet to be made, police said.
News-Press NOW will continue to update you as more information becomes available.
