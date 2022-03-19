A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash at 12:05 a.m. Saturday two miles south of Blythedale.
The Cainsville, Missouri, teen was driving a Ford F-150 on East 177th Street when he slid off the road on a curve, overturning the pickup, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports.
Leon C. Nobles, 18, Cainsville, suffered minor injuries, and both were taken to Harrison Community Hospital. Neither was wearing a seat belt during the crash, according to crash reports.
