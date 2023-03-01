top story Teen killed in Tuesday night shooting News-Press NOW Mar 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save One teen is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Tuesday night in the 800 block of Mason Road.Capt. Jeff Wilson of the St. Joseph Police Department said the incident is under investigation as officers work to determine the details around the shooting. Officers were called to the scene of the shooting at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.News-Press NOW will update this story as more details become available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Police Crime Criminal Law × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News +5 Nebraska Push to require clergy to report abuse stalls in Mormon Utah +2 Sports As court debates student loans, borrowers see disconnect Nebraska Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap More Regional News → National News +11 Sports Biden says Labor nominee Julie Su represents American dream +4 Sports Protests force Norway's energy minister to cancel UK trip +15 Sports A look at some of Europe's train disasters in recent times More National News → 0:50 Staying mild and dry today 4 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
