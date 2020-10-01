A 17-year-old boy was killed in an accident late Wednesday just south of Savannah, Missouri.
Brodee Becerra, of Savannah, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old, whose name was not released. The 16-year-old was driving southbound on Country Road 333 at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night when the truck went off the west side of the road, struck a tree and overturned, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Neither the 16-year-old nor Becerra were wearing were wearing seat belts and both were ejected from the truck, the patrol report said.
No injuries were listed for the 16-year-old driver.