Teen hospitalized after receiving gunshot wound to the leg By Riley Funk News-Press NOW Riley Funk Author email Nov 14, 2022 Nov 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago A shooting sent a 14-year-old to Mosaic Life Care with non-life-threatening injuries on Monday evening. Officers of the St. Joseph Police Department were called to the scene of the 1700 block of Pine Street around 9 p.m. after a teen received a gunshot wound to the leg. Police investigating the incident said that the victim is in good condition and was responsive. The injuries are not life-threatening. There are still a number of unknowns at this point, but the incident is under investigation.News-Press NOW will update this story as information becomes available. Riley Funk can be reached at riley.funk@newspressnow.com.
