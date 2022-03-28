Almost 2,400 teens in the U.S. died because of car accidents in 2019, and with driver's education no longer offered in most Missouri schools, it is becoming harder to adequately prepare teens to hit the road.
According to MoDOT, people play a significant part in contributing to motor vehicle crashes. Whether that be distracted driving, speeding or reckless driving, human factors were probable causes in about 94% of crashes in 2020.
The St. Joseph Safety and Health Council is determined to change that. The nonprofit offers driver's education programs to teens living in northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri.
Sheldon Lyon, the executive director of the St. Joseph Safety and Health Council, promotes teens participating in driving programs.
“We offer summer driver’s ed programs here in St. Joe. This year we have two programs; one starts toward the beginning of June, the other starts in late June and will run through July,” Lyon said.
The program offered in St. Joseph consists of classroom education, vehicle observation and behind-the-wheel instruction. All components are equally important to guarantee teens are fully prepared, but according to Lyon, “nothing is more important than getting behind the wheel and just being out there and learning how to drive in the car.”
According to AAA, driver's education is associated with a lower incidence of crashes. Teens that have participated in driver's education have a 4.3% lesser chance of getting in a crash.
“The most dangerous time of the day for a teen is when they’re in their car. It’s the leading cause of death for 16- to 19-year-olds, so it’s really important that not only they know how to drive correctly, but they know how to identify the dangers on the highway,” Lyon said.
Teen drivers in the 16-19 age group are nearly three times as likely as drivers aged 20 or older to be in a fatal crash. Driver's education programs teach teens how to drive and ride safely.
To learn more information or to register for a driver’s education program, visit stjoesafetycouncil.org
