A 15-year-old girl was declared deceased after crashing a 1993 Chevrolet Silverado at 2:50 p.m. Friday in Grundy County southeast of Laredo, Missouri.
She was driving on Southeast 60th Street in Grundy County when she lost control of the pickup on a gravel road, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H accident reports.
The Silverado went of the road on the left side, crashing into several trees, according to the report. It then came back onto the road, blocking traffic.
The teenager was declared deceased by a Grundy County coroner at 4:30 p.m., and her family was notified.
