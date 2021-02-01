An 18-year-old girl died in a late-night crash Sunday after the vehicle she was riding in overturned and landed in a creek.
At 11:40 p.m., Cassandra Donaldson died after the vehicle's driver lost control while attempting a right turn. The vehicle then went down an embankment and landed on its top in a creek.
Donaldson was pronounced dead early Monday morning at Mosaic Life Care.
The driver, Wyatt Gardner, received minor injuries.
Neither he, Donaldson, or a 15-year-old juvenile passenger were wearing a seat belt.